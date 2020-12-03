VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'No Tears Left to Cry'
Watch the performance below!
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform an upbeat cover of "no tears left to cry" by Ariana Grande in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: When Might Broadway Return? Fauci Thinks We Could 'Approach Normal' by Late Summer
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Laura Benanti's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 on HBO Max
- VIDEO: Derek Hough Talks About Getting Injured on DANCING WITH THE STARS
- VIDEO: Watch ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS