VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'It's My Life'

Are you ready to rock? Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a head-banging cover of "It's My Life" by Bon Jovi, featuring Sheila E. on drums and Cory Churko on guitar.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

