VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, & Glennon Doyle Talk Divorce on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Kelly Clarkson opens up.
Kelly Clarkson opens up about the difficulties of divorce with Alicia Keys and "Untamed" author Glennon Doyle, and asks Glennon what it was like to go through something so personal in the public eye. Tune in to the show to hear Glennon's heartfelt response.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
