VIDEO: Keith Urban Talks About Johnny Cash on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

GRAMMY-winning singer and songwriter Keith Urban sits down with Stephen Colbert to talk about the childhood experiences, including seeing Johnny Cash in concert in Australia, which led him to a career in country music. Watch Keith perform his new song "God Whispered Your Name" at the end of this episode!

Watch the interview from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below.

