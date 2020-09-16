VIDEO: Keira Knightley Reflects on 15 Years of PRIDE & PREJUDICE on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The “Atonement” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” actress takes on beauty pageants in the new dramedy, “Misbehaviour.”

The "Atonement" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" actress takes on beauty pageants in the new dramedy, "Misbehaviour."

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

Keira Knightly made her West End theatrical debut in Martin Crimp's translation of Molière's comedy The Misanthrope, staged by Thea Sharrock at the Comedy Theatre in London, in December 2009. She received an Olivier Award nomination as well as an Evening Standard Award nomination for the Natasha Richardson Award. In January 2011, Knightley returned to the Comedy Theatre and starred in Lillian Hellman's The Children's Hour, staged by Ian Rickson.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You