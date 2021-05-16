Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Sings His Opening Monologue on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Watch as Key attempts to perfect the 'classic' SNL monologue.

May. 16, 2021  

Last night, Keegan-Michael Key was the host for Saturday Night Live, which featured musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

During his opening monologue, Key attempted to perfect the "classic" SNL monologue. He also burst into song, turning the monologue into a musical number.

"I'm going to do it all tonight, every single SNL thing tonight," sang Key. "Sketches, and voices, and songs tonight, like THE ONE I'm singing now.

Watch the full clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

