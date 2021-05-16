VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Sings His Opening Monologue on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Last night, Keegan-Michael Key was the host for Saturday Night Live, which featured musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

During his opening monologue, Key attempted to perfect the "classic" SNL monologue. He also burst into song, turning the monologue into a musical number.

"I'm going to do it all tonight, every single SNL thing tonight," sang Key. "Sketches, and voices, and songs tonight, like THE ONE I'm singing now.

