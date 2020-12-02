VIDEO: Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Talk BILL AND TED on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter discuss reuniting for their film Bill & Ted Face the Music, share the story of the time they met for the first time at the original Bill & Ted audition and talk about what it was like to work with George Carlin.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You