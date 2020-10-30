VIDEO: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Discuss BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC on TODAY SHOW
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter sit down with NBC’s Joe Fryer.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter sit down with NBC's Joe Fryer to discuss "Bill & Ted Face the Music," the third film in the "Bill & Ted" series. The actors reflect on their time on the set of the original film, what it was like to reunite and their careers outside of the franchise.
Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!
TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Misty Copeland Surprises the Founder of 'Brown Girls Do Ballet' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- BWW Exclusive: Watch Nina West's Halloween Parody of 'Hello' from THE BOOK OF MORMON
- VIDEO: Bette Midler Shares Her HOCUS POCUS Fake Teeth on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for David Bowie Biopic STARDUST