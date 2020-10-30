VIDEO: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Discuss BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC on TODAY SHOW

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter sit down with NBC’s Joe Fryer.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter sit down with NBC's Joe Fryer to discuss "Bill & Ted Face the Music," the third film in the "Bill & Ted" series. The actors reflect on their time on the set of the original film, what it was like to reunite and their careers outside of the franchise.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

