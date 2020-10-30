Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Discuss BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC on TODAY SHOW

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter sit down with NBC’s Joe Fryer.

Oct. 30, 2020  

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter sit down with NBC's Joe Fryer to discuss "Bill & Ted Face the Music," the third film in the "Bill & Ted" series. The actors reflect on their time on the set of the original film, what it was like to reunite and their careers outside of the franchise.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

