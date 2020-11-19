VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco Reacts To Husband Recording Her Sleeping on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
The world knows Kaley Cuoco from her iconic role on 'The Big Bang Theory.'
The world knows Kaley Cuoco from her iconic role on "The Big Bang Theory," and thanks to her husband, Karl Cook, they also know what she looks like when she sleeps. As creepy as that sounds, her husband has posted numerous pictures of her sleeping on Instagram, and it is downright hilarious. Tune in to hear Kaley Cuoco's reaction to these photos and videos.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
