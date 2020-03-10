VIDEO: KJ Apa Teases RIVERDALE Graduation on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

KJ Apa talks about the insanity of Riverdale's Season 4 finale, bonds with Questlove over his new obsession with vinyl and explains why he initially turned down playing Jeremy Camp in I Still Believe.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





