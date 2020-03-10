VIDEO: KJ Apa Teases RIVERDALE Graduation on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

KJ Apa talks about the insanity of Riverdale's Season 4 finale, bonds with Questlove over his new obsession with vinyl and explains why he initially turned down playing Jeremy Camp in I Still Believe.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

