VIDEO: Julien Baker Performs 'Faith Healer' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
From her upcoming album 'Little Oblivions,' available everywhere on February 26th.
Julien Baker makes her return to A Late Show with this performance of "Faith Healer" from her upcoming album "Little Oblivions," available everywhere on February 26th.
Watch the performance below!
