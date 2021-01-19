Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Julia Michaels Performs 'Lie Like This' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

The song was first released last October.

Jan. 19, 2021  

Musical guest Julia Michaels performs "Lie Like This" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Watch the performance below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

