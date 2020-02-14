Advertisement

VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Will Ferrell Talk OSCARS on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell discuss their vastly different experiences at the 2020 Oscars, and Julia talks about her interaction with the cast and crew of Parasite.

Watch the interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

