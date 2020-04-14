VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, and Tim Simons Discuss VEEP Pilot to Raise Money For Direct Relief

Julia Louis-Dreyfus hosted an Instagram Live yesterday, featuring special guests Tony Hale and Timothy Simons.

The trio joined forces to discuss the Veep pilot and raise money for Direct Relief, an organization that helps healthcare workers on the front lines.

Watch the full stream below!

Veep is an American political satire comedy television series that aired on HBO from April 22, 2012, to May 12, 2019. The series was created by Armando Iannucci as an adaptation of his sitcom The Thick of It. The protagonist of Veep is Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a fictional vice president. The series follows Meyer and her team as they attempt to make their mark and leave a legacy but often instead become mired in day-to-day political games.





