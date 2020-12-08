VIDEO: José Feliciano Performs 'Feliz Navidad' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Musical guest José Feliciano performs "Feliz Navidad" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Celebrate the song's 50th anniversary at feliznavidad50th.com.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You