Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

VIDEO: José Feliciano Performs 'Feliz Navidad' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel

Watch the performance below!

Dec. 8, 2020  

Musical guest José Feliciano performs "Feliz Navidad" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Celebrate the song's 50th anniversary at feliznavidad50th.com.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: José Feliciano Performs 'Feliz Navidad' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You