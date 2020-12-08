VIDEO: José Feliciano Performs 'Feliz Navidad' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Watch the performance below!
Musical guest José Feliciano performs "Feliz Navidad" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Celebrate the song's 50th anniversary at feliznavidad50th.com.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
