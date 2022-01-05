VIDEO: Jonathan Bennett & Lea DeLaria Star in POTATO DREAMS OF AMERICA Trailer

Dark Star Pictures has acquired North American rights to Wes Hurley's feature Potato Dreams of America. The film received positive reception at its premiere at SXSW and its Los Angeles premiere at Outfest 2021. Dark Star Pictures will release the film theatrically on January 14, 2022, followed by a VOD/Digital release on February 22.

Wes Hurley's autobiographical dark comedy tells the story of a gay boy growing up in the collapsing USSR, his courageous mail-order bride mother and their adventurous escape to America. Full of unexpected twists, the film is an immigrant's take on the American Dream and the power of cinema, proving that life is often stranger than fiction.

Written and directed by Wes Hurley, Potato Dreams of America stars Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black), Dan Lauria (The Spirit), Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), Marya Sea Kaminski (Waxie Moon in Fallen Jewel), Sera Barbieri (Three Busy Debras), Tyler Bocock, Hersh Powers, Sophia Mitri Schloss (Big Shot), Cynthia Lauren Tewes, Lady Rizo, James Grixoni (Twin Peaks), and Alycia Delmore (Take Me). Potato Dreams of America was produced by Mischa Jakupcak and Hurley, and executive produced by Eliza Flug, Sarah Crowe, and Mel Eslyn.

"My producer Mischa Jakupcak and I are thrilled to have Dark Star be the North American home of Potato Dreams of America and help bring this unique and timely comedy to theaters and homes around the country," said Hurley.

"Potato Dreams of America is the kind of unique and compelling narrative that Dark Star wants to share with audiences. Director Wes Hurley has managed to tell a personal story in a humorous yet moving way that strikes an emotional chord with the viewer," said Michael Repsch (President, Dark Star Pictures).

The deal was negotiated by Lucas Verga and Andrew Herwitz of The Film Sales Company on behalf of the filmmakers and Michael Repsch on behalf of Dark Star Pictures.

Watch the new trailer here: