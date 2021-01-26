Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: John Wilson Talks About His Docuseries on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

You can watch HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON on HBO Max.

Jan. 26, 2021  

John talks about his show "How To with John Wilson," working with Nathan Fielder, an episode focused on a man who has dedicated his life to reversing circumcision, and finding joy in the lives of strangers.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

