VIDEO: John Turturro Talks About How He Brought Barack And Michelle Obama Together on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Article Pixel Feb. 28, 2020  

The star of "The Jesus Rolls," John Turturro, recounts how Michelle Obama once told him he's been there from the beginning of her and Barack's relationship since he starred in the first movie they saw together: "Do The Right Thing."

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below.

