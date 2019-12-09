VIDEO: John Oliver Wants to Put an End to SantaCon

Article Pixel Dec. 9, 2019  

The holiday season brings with it a host of annual traditions. Last Week Tonight host John Oliver discusses one of the worst.

Watch the segment below!

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is the only weekly news-oriented comedy series to be presented on Sunday night. Taped in New York a few hours before it debuts on HBO, the show features Oliver's topical commentary.

The series recently received nine Primetime Emmy® nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series (Paul Pennolino) and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

In 2017, the show won four Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. In 2016, it received three Primetime Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; director, Paul Pennolino.

