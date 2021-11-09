VIDEO: John Leguizamo Talks Working on ENCANTO With Lin Manuel Miranda on GMA

John Leguizamo appeared on Good Morning AMERICA THIS MORNING to discuss his new film, Encanto. During the interview, he shares what it was like getting to live out his "closeted rapper" dreams getting to perform a rap by Lin Manuel Miranda and the impact of being part of a film that represents his Columbian culture.

"This is the highlight of my life to see a whole Latinx cast in Disney's 60th movie. Disney is the barometer of culture around the world. If you're in a Disney movie, your people have made it."

Watch the full interview below!

In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in THE FAMILY with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope. THE VOICE cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.

The film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") and is directed by Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled") and Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez") and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino.