VIDEO: John Legend Shares His Hope for a Better World for His Children on TAMRON HALL

On the Tuesday, June 23rd edition of "Tamron Hall," Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning musician John Legend joined the show to discuss his new album, "Bigger Love," opening up about his musical upbringing, his day-to-day life under quarantine with his wife Chrissy Teigen and his hopes for a better world for their daughter Luna (4) and son Miles (2).

Watch the interview below!

Legend, who recently hosted an ABC special "John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day," featuring fellow celebrity dads, opened up about the emotional conversation he had with his father during the broadcast, saying: "Well whenever my dad starts to cry, it's automatic that I get emotional too...We were talking about what it was like for him to raise us, and for a portion of my later years at home, he was a single dad because they got divorced. And so I was just telling him how grateful I was for him being such a great example to me and to my brothers and my sister and for showing us what a good father was, and hopefully I've learned those lessons and can apply that with my own kids."

Legend, who earlier this month wrote an Op-ed for Entertainment Weekly entitled "We need to #SayHerName: Happy birthday, Breonna Taylor" added: "It was important for me to say that to my father and we should think about the families of those folks that we lost. Because a lot of times I think that is the best way to empathize with these folks who may not be from the same areas as us, may not look like us. Realize that all of them have family members, all of them have people that love them in their lives. And if we recognize each other's humanity, each other's value, and have empathy for each other, I think that can take us on the path to get us closer to justice."

On releasing his album amidst both the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent police killings and protests, Legend said: "I didn't know, you know, what the world would be like when we released this music. I was writing it, I was in a mood, I was inspired by love, I was inspired by the hope and joy that I feel. And I still feel some of that, but of course we've had a lot of tragedy recently with the pandemic, with these police killings and the protests. We've had a lot of images of us mourning and of us in outrage, but we also are fully human and we experience joy and love and human connection and this album is a celebration of that. And hopefully it'll help people get through these tough times."

Legend also opened up about the desire he has to make the world a better place for his children, saying: "I do want the world to be better for my daughter and my son. I do want them to live in a world where their skin color is not seen as any kind of deficiency or any kind of negative, but that's not the world we live in yet and because of that, we have to keep working. And what I was encouraged by watching these protests and watching all these people out in the streets is seeing a real multiracial, multigenerational coalition out in the streets saying 'We believe in equality. We want to be anti-racist, we want to be a more just and more loving country.' That encourages me, so hopefully we can get there as a nation and as a world."

Later in the interview, Legend shared what his day-to-day life with wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children looks like during quarantine: "Music was such a big part of our upbringing as kids, so I wanted that same experience to be there for our kids as well. So we have little dance parties, I play songs for them on piano. They try to play with me too, although they're not quite good at it yet. We have a little baby drum kit. So music is a big part of our lives, and of course, now that we're spending even more time together, we've been doing a lot more dance parties and listening to a lot more music."

On how Luna and Miles are handling the quarantine, Legend said: "Right at this moment, we're the centers of their world and they're so happy that they get our undivided attention most of the day. They're getting lots of mommy and daddy time, and I think they love the quarantine."

When asked if he'd discovered anything new about Teigen during these times of social distancing, Legend shared: "Well I think the coolest thing about what I've seen from her during this time is her creativity with our kids. My dad was actually that partner in my parents' relationship, he was always so creative, coming up with fun games and treasure hunts and all of these other things for the kids. And Chrissy's that in our relationship... She just has kind of a childlike wonder about her and an imagination that makes her a really good mom. She said if things were different in her life, she probably would have been a preschool teacher, and you can see why she would have been able to do that."

On his strategy for his return as a coach on the upcoming Season 19 of "The Voice," Legend said: "Well I just do the best I can every season. I turn for singers that really move me and really inspire me, and I try to help them win. And you know we all have differences of opinions about whether or not this or that singer deserved to win, or whatever the case, but the people decide. And all we can do is put our best foot forward and coach our artists up and make them the best they can be, and then the people are going to decide."

Later in the show, Tamron welcomed "Greenleaf" stars Emmy Award-winner Lynn Whitfield and Merle Dandridge to discuss season five of the hit OWN show.

Reflecting on her journey throughout the show's five seasons, Dandridge shared: "It's been a life-changing experience, and the lessons, they just keep coming. I remember when we were first starting, I was kind of a shrinking flower and Oprah was quoting Maya Angelou to me to encourage me to stand to my full stature. And love of self is love of the whole of the culture, so I love that we have had an opportunity to represent and really see us so dynamically and beautifully up there on the screen. It's been great, I have loved every second of it."

On quarantining with her daughter, actress Grace Gibson, Whitfield said: "She is my best friend, she is my road dog, my muse...We've been in this together for a little while now, and it's amazing how grateful I am right now that I can quarantine with Grace. We definitely get on each other's nerves, but at the same time, we just have the best conversations."

