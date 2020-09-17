VIDEO: John David Washington Talks About Moving Back in With His Parents on THE LATE LATE SHOW
James Corden connects with John David Washington who is back in the room he grew up in.
James Corden connects with John David Washington who is back in THE ROOM he grew up in, reunited with his pair of Jordans signed by MJ himself. The two talk about "Tenet" and John tells James about his first theater experience as a kid, where he ran into the Ninja Turtles.
Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!
