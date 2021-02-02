Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: John Cena Gives an Exclusive Sneak Peek of His Peacemaker Costume on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The actor and wrestler also stars in an upcoming Super Bowl commercial!

Feb. 2, 2021  

John Cena talks about his Suicide Squad character Peacemaker, his future with the WWE and his upcoming Mountain Dew SUPER BOWL commercial.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


