VIDEO: John Cameron Mitchell & Kate McKinnon in Peacock's JOE VS CAROLE Trailer

Peacock has released the official trailer for Joe vs Carole, the new limited series based on Tiger KING stars Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon star in the new series, premiering Thursday, March 3 on Peacock.

Based on the Wondery podcast "Joe Exotic," hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

The cast also includes Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham.

Etan Frankel will write and executive produce under his overall deal with UCP. Kate McKinnon will also executive produce along with Alex Katsnelson and Wondery's Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

Watch the new trailer here: