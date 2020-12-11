VIDEO: JoJo Siwa Surprises 8-Year-Old Raising Money For Wheelchair-Accessible Swings on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

It's that time again! Kelly is stepping in for Santa Claus and answering some of the many letters written to him from children everywhere. One letter came from 8-year-old Santii who raised money to build a wheelchair-accessible swing for children in her local park. She asked Santa to help support her mission and other children in need-and to say hi to JoJo Siwa for her because she's a huge fan. Kelly and Pilot Pens give Santii $5,000 to build that swing, and they also deliver a personal message from JoJo Siwa herself!

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.