VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Shares His Quarantine Tips & Video Chats with Guillermo

Jimmy Kimmel Live is currently not filming any new episodes due to the need for social distancing, so instead Kimmel is shooting daily mini monologues at his house.

In Wednesday, March 18's minilogue, Kimmel talks about the United States and Canada temporarily closing the border, Trump calling the Coronavirus the "Chinese Virus," The Governor of Nevada closing all hotels and casinos, how to stay "normal" during this uncertain time, and Jimmy has a message for older people who aren't taking this seriously.

Kimmel also videochats with Guillermo at his house to see how he's holding up.

Watch the minilogue below!

Jimmy will be making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during this quarantine. Last night, it's the American Red Cross. Click the donate button or go here: https://www.redcross.org/





