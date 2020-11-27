Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld Critiques Jimmy's Seinfeld Impression on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel

Jerry Seinfeld talks about his new book Is This Anything?

Nov. 27, 2020  

Jerry Seinfeld talks about his new book Is This Anything?, his early days starting out as a comedian and his thoughts on Jimmy Fallon's impression of him.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld Critiques Jimmy's Seinfeld Impression on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You