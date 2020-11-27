VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld Critiques Jimmy's Seinfeld Impression on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Jerry Seinfeld talks about his new book Is This Anything?
Jerry Seinfeld talks about his new book Is This Anything?, his early days starting out as a comedian and his thoughts on Jimmy Fallon's impression of him.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Josh Gad & Josh Groban Perform THANKSGIVING: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL
- VIDEO: Kaitlyn Bristowe Dances to 'Sparkling Diamonds' from MOULIN ROUGE! on DANCING WITH THE STARS
- VIDEO: James Taylor Performs 'You've Got To Be Carefully Taught' From SOUTH PACIFIC on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
- VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs 'The World We Knew' on THE TONIGHT SHOW