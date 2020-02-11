VIDEO: Jenny Han Talks TO ALL THE BOYS on TODAY SHOW

Feb. 11, 2020  

Jenny Han, author of the young-adult novel "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and its sequel books, joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to discuss "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," the second film installment hitting Netflix.

Watch the interview below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

