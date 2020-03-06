VIDEO: Jennifer Nettles Discusses Equality For Women In Country Music on TODAY SHOW

Country star Jennifer Nettles sits down with Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Maria Shriver to talk about her campaign to lift up women in country music. She shares her mission to get equal play time for female artists on country-based radio stations.

Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!

