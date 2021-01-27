VIDEO: Jared Leto Says He Can't Find His Academy Award

James Corden connects with Jared Leto who has been out in the Nevada wilderness climbing with close friend and "Free Solo" star Alex Honnold, and yes they've had some scary moments on their journeys. And James asks Jared how he came to lose his Academy Award statue. After, "The Little Things" star talks about meeting Billie Eilish and FINNEAS before their music hit the charts and about the small show they put on in his home one random night.

