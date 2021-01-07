Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jamila Woods Performs 'Sula (Paperback)' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

A special song inspired by the novel "Sula" by Toni Morrison.

Jan. 7, 2021  

The incredible Jamila Woods joins A Late Show tonight to perform her new single, a special song inspired by the novel "Sula" by Toni Morrison.

Watch the performance below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


