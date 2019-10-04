VIDEO: James Spader Talks THE BLACKLIST on TODAY SHOW

Oct. 4, 2019  

Actor James Spader stops by the 3rd hour of TODAY to preview the upcoming seventh season of NBC's "The Blacklist." He says the show is constantly evolving - "it changes in tone, it changes in setting, it changes in context" - which keeps him on his toes.

Watch the clip below!

