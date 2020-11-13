VIDEO: James Spader Talks THE BLACKLIST on THE TONIGHT SHOW

James Spader talks to Jimmy about shooting BB guns.

James Spader talks to Jimmy about shooting BB guns, shares what it was like filming THE BLACKLIST during the pandemic and shows a clip of the show's upcoming eighth season.

Watch the interview from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You