VIDEO: James Spader Talks THE BLACKLIST on THE TONIGHT SHOW
James Spader talks to Jimmy about shooting BB guns.
James Spader talks to Jimmy about shooting BB guns, shares what it was like filming THE BLACKLIST during the pandemic and shows a clip of the show's upcoming eighth season.
Watch the interview from "The Tonight Show" below!
