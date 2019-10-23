VIDEO: James Spader Talks About Halloween Pranks on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Oct. 23, 2019  

James Spader talks about his love of Halloween and the failed Halloween prank from his childhood.

Watch the clip from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: James Spader Talks About Halloween Pranks on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Chris Evans Helps Childhood Theatre Company Secure a Permanent Home
  • VIDEO: Julie Andrews Opens Up About Going to Therapy on THE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at Adam Pascal in 5 Star Theatricals' THE MUSIC MAN
  • VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Dressed as Mary Poppins for Halloween
  • VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Performs 'Mind Over Matter' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Julie Andrews Chats Live With Viewers About New Memoir 'Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years'