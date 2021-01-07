VIDEO: James Corden Interviews Jim Gaffigan on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with comedian and author Jim Gaffigan on a strange day in the United States, and the two talk about the challenge of explaining an attempted coup and everything that lead up to it to their children, and Jim shares how he's capturing it in the style of a children's book. And the "Linoleum" star shares how he's waiting to see more courage from public servants.

Watch the interview on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below.

