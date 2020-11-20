VIDEO: James Blake Performs 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Watch the performance below!
Musical guest James Blake performs "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
