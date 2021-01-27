Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jacob Collier Performs 'Sleeping On My Dreams' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Collier's most recent album, 'Djesse Vol. 3,' was released in August of 2020.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Late Late Show music guest Jacob Collier shares a special performance of his hit "Sleeping On My Dreams" from Abbey Road.

Watch the performance below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

