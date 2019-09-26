VIDEO: JUDY Star Renee Zellweger Talks Waiting to Meet Jimmy Carter on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT!

'Judy' star Renée Zellweger is a big star but she still gets stars truck by her heroes like President Jimmy Carter, who she once waited four hours in line to meet. Watch her talk about it on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" below!

Renee Zellweger won the Academy Award in 2004 for her performance in the film Cold Mountain. Also received Oscar nominations for Bridget Jones's Diary (2002) and Chicago (2003). Other film credits include: Bridget Jones's Baby (2016); New in Town (2010); Miss Potter (2006); and Cinderella Man (2005).

