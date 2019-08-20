VIDEO: Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson & Thomas Middleditch Star In NBA 2K20 Video Game Trailer

Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson and Thomas Middleditch appear in the When The Lights Are Brightest trailer for the upcoming game NBA 2K20. The trailer directed by Sheldon Candis and produced by SpringHill Entertainment, which was set up by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Elba plays a coach, Dawson stars as a player adviser and Middleditch as an agent. The trailer also includes faces such as Mark Cuban, Ernie Hudson, Lamorne Morris and Scottie Pippen. James and Carter also appear in the trailer.

Watch the trailer below!

The game is executive produced by James and Carter and is produced by Springhill Entertainment in conjunction with 2K Studios & Visual Concepts & Happy Mushroom with Jamal Henderson and Eric Oberland as producers on a screenplay by Taylor Materne.

NBA 2K20 launches in September.





