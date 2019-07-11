VIDEO: IFC Releases Trailer for SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE

Hey cats and kittens, check out the newest trailer for IFC's new variety sketch series Sherman's Showcase. Do you f*cks with this? Preview a full scene from the new season featuring guest star Natasha Bedingfield and the resurgence of Owl City!

Watch the trailer below!

Created, executive produced, written and starring Bashir Salahuddin (GLOW, Snatched, South Side) and Diallo Riddle (Marlon, Rise, South Side), each episode of Sherman's Showcase is hosted bySherman McDaniels (Salahuddin) as he takes viewers through time via music and comedy drawn from the 40-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show, drawing inspiration from Solid Gold, SOUL TRAIN and Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. Whether it's a questionably-attired funk super group in the 1970s, an up-and-coming MC in the 1980s or an R&B diva from the 1990s, Sherman's Showcasehas it all: music, comedy, gameshow segments, political roundtables, commercial parodies, breakout hits destined to climb the charts, a dancing robot and a legendary host who's been there from the beginning.

An incredible line-up of guest stars this season includes (alphabetically):

Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor

Natasha Bedingfield

Emmy®-, GRAMMY®- and Oscar®-winner Common

Morris Day

Emmy®-winner Tiffany Haddish

Lil Rel Howery

Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner Quincy Jones

Emmy®-winner Mike Judge

Kenny and Keith Lucas

Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner John Legend

Nigel Lythgoe

Curt Menefee

Vic Mensa

Tawny Newsome

GRAMMY®-winner Ne-Yo

Ray Parker, Jr.

Mario Van Peebles

Damon Wayans, Jr.

Marlon Wayans

Bresha Webb

Riddle and Salahuddin serve as executive producers on Sherman's Showcase along with John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius through their Get Lifted Film Co. (Underground, Jesus ChristSuperstar) and Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia (Stan Against Evil, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes).





