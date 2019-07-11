VIDEO: IFC Releases Trailer for SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE
Hey cats and kittens, check out the newest trailer for IFC's new variety sketch series Sherman's Showcase. Do you f*cks with this? Preview a full scene from the new season featuring guest star Natasha Bedingfield and the resurgence of Owl City!
Watch the trailer below!
Created, executive produced, written and starring Bashir Salahuddin (GLOW, Snatched, South Side) and Diallo Riddle (Marlon, Rise, South Side), each episode of Sherman's Showcase is hosted bySherman McDaniels (Salahuddin) as he takes viewers through time via music and comedy drawn from the 40-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show, drawing inspiration from Solid Gold, SOUL TRAIN and Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. Whether it's a questionably-attired funk super group in the 1970s, an up-and-coming MC in the 1980s or an R&B diva from the 1990s, Sherman's Showcasehas it all: music, comedy, gameshow segments, political roundtables, commercial parodies, breakout hits destined to climb the charts, a dancing robot and a legendary host who's been there from the beginning.
An incredible line-up of guest stars this season includes (alphabetically):
Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor
Natasha Bedingfield
Emmy®-, GRAMMY®- and Oscar®-winner Common
Morris Day
Emmy®-winner Tiffany Haddish
Lil Rel Howery
Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner Quincy Jones
Emmy®-winner Mike Judge
Kenny and Keith Lucas
Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner John Legend
Nigel Lythgoe
Curt Menefee
Vic Mensa
Tawny Newsome
GRAMMY®-winner Ne-Yo
Ray Parker, Jr.
Mario Van Peebles
Damon Wayans, Jr.
Marlon Wayans
Bresha Webb
Riddle and Salahuddin serve as executive producers on Sherman's Showcase along with John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius through their Get Lifted Film Co. (Underground, Jesus ChristSuperstar) and Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia (Stan Against Evil, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes).