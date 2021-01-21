Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hunter Schafer Wrote a EUPHORIA Episode Instead of Going to a Mental Hospital

She also talks about taking Shonda Rhimes’ MasterClass.

Jan. 21, 2021  

Hunter Schafer talks about driving across the country in her new truck, her new episode of Euphoria and taking Shonda Rhimes' MasterClass.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

