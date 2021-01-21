VIDEO: Hunter Schafer Wrote a EUPHORIA Episode Instead of Going to a Mental Hospital
She also talks about taking Shonda Rhimes’ MasterClass.
Hunter Schafer talks about driving across the country in her new truck, her new episode of Euphoria and taking Shonda Rhimes' MasterClass.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- DVR Alert: Laura Benanti Takes Her Final Bow As Melania Trump on Tonight's LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: Bette Midler Sings 'Goodbye, Donnie!' to Send Trump off on Inauguration Day
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sings a Presidential Send-Off with 'Seasons of Trump' RENT Parody!
- VIDEO: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump to Sing a Parody of 'Belle' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST