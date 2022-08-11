Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hulu Shares WEDDING SEASON Series Trailer

All eight episodes will walk down the aisle on Thursday, September 8th. 

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022  

7 murdered guests. 1 murdered groom. The 2 prime suspects? His bride and her lover.

Hulu cordially requests the honour of your presence at the trailer and key art debut of its new rom-com action thriller "Wedding Season." All eight episodes will walk down the aisle on Thursday, September 8th.

From the producers that brought you "Broad City," "Difficult People," "Younger" and "Search Party, this genre-busting series tells the story of KATIE and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite KATIE already having a fiancé.

Two months later at Katie's wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks KATIE did it. And no one knows for sure what THE TRUTH IS...

The series is an action-packed romp across the UK and the US as KATIE and Stefan go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence.

"Wedding Season" stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, with Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud.

The series is penned by up-and-coming screenwriting talent Oliver Lyttelton ("Cheaters") and directed by George Kane ("Crashing").

Produced by Dancing Ledge Productions ("The Responder", "The Salisbury Poisonings", "New Pope") Executive Producers Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen, and Toby Bruce; and, Jax Media ("Russian Doll", "Emily in Paris") Executive Producers Brooke Posch, Lilly Burns, and Tony Hernandez, with Johanna Devereaux from Disney+.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Hulu Shares WEDDING SEASON Series Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Home Available to Rent on Booking.com
August 10, 2022

The global travel leader is giving fans of the iconic New York City-based series the chance to embark on a two-night getaway of a lifetime to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons Hideaway nestled in Amagansett, Long Island – complete with all the luxuries one would expect when vacationing out East. Check out how you can stay in the home now!
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Second Round of Artists Slated to Perform
August 10, 2022

The three-day, multi-stage free music festival who last month announced an initial list of participants today adds Emmylou Harris, Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew – Remain In Light, Tré Burt, Mekit, Jake Blount, The Brothers Comatose, Seratones, The Tallest Man On Earth, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, and Antibalas to its ever expanding line up.
Issa Rae, Porsha Williams & More Will Guest Star on SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE Season Two
August 10, 2022

The new season will feature Ace Vane, Emmy-nominee Demi Adejuyigbe, Desi Banks, Jerome Benton, Michael Blackson, Heidy De La Rosa, Emmy-winner Chris Hardwick, Emily Kinney, Ted Lange, Laci Mosley, Rashida Olayiwola “Sheedz,” Emmy-nominee Dewayne Perkins, Jay Pharoah, Emmy-nominee Issa Rae, Chance The Rapper, Amanda Seales, and more.
ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS to Make Its FOX Debut
August 10, 2022

The all-star event, dubbed “Country Music industry’s favorite night,” will recognize several special honorees, including ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert, ACM Spirit Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet’s Award recipient Shania Twain, ACM Milestone Award recipient Morgan Wallen and ACM Film Award recipient “Yellowstone.” 
Peacock Adds New Episodes of Law&Crime's PRIME CRIME
August 10, 2022

This series continues to take a deep dive into high-profile crime and courtroom stories, such as the televised trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, that had the whole world watching, the bizarre murder case of real estate heir Robert Durst, and the death of Ahmaud Arbery, whose shooting caught on tape rocked a nation.