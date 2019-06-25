VIDEO: Hulu Shares Theme Song Sneak Peek For VERONICA MARS

Jun. 25, 2019  

Rob Thomas always wins you back. Check out the new cover of "We Used To Be Friends" by Chrissie Hynde.

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town's lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by THE FAMILY of one of the victims to find their son's killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach.

VIDEO: Hulu Shares Theme Song Sneak Peek For VERONICA MARS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Shares WAITRESS Rehearsal Video
  • VIDEO: Jackie Burns Sings New Take on GREASE's 'You're the One That I Want'
  • VIDEO: Middle Church Choir Sings 'You Will Be Found' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Honor of Pride Month
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON 'Broadway Brews Project' Episodes Now Streaming on The STAGE Network
  • VIDEO: See Billy Porter, Todrick Hall in Taylor Swift's New Music Video for 'You Need to Calm Down'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup