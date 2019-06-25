VIDEO: Hulu Shares Theme Song Sneak Peek For VERONICA MARS

Rob Thomas always wins you back. Check out the new cover of "We Used To Be Friends" by Chrissie Hynde.

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town's lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by THE FAMILY of one of the victims to find their son's killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You