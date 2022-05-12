VIDEO: Hulu Shares THE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS Trailer

Check out the official trailer and key art for Hulu's exciting next mission, "The Orville: New Horizons," created by Seth MacFarlane. The series launches Thursday, June 2 on Hulu (weekly release).

Seth MacFarlane's epic space adventure series "The Orville" returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, "The Orville: New Horizons" finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

The cast is set to include Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Anne Winters, and Chad L. Coleman.

"The Orville: New Horizons" is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. The series was created and written by Seth MacFarlane. MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: