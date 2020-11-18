VIDEO: Hugh Laurie Talks About Working With Emma Thompson on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Hugh Laurie talks about what drew him to join the cast of 'Roadkill.'
Hugh Laurie talks about what drew him to join the cast of Roadkill and performing in a revue with Emma Thompson and Stephen Fry.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Says Don't Tell Donald He's Not Re-Elected Today!
- VIDEO: Ute Lemper, Sally Ann Triplet, David Hasselhoff, and More Perform 'All That Jazz' in Honor of CHICAGO's 24th Anniversary
- VIDEO: Watch Betsy Wolfe, Danny Burstein & More in Trailer for ESTELLA SCROOGE; Tickets Available Tomorrow!
- VIDEO: On This Day, November 17- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens on Broadway