VIDEO: How Hugh Grant Inspired Kumail Nanjiani to Do Stand-Up

Kumail Nanjiani shares how he was able to capture authentic audience reactions for "The Big Sick" and how watching "Four Weddings and a Funeral" inspired his career.



Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik features Anthony's interviews with a few of his friends - who happen to be some of the best comedians in the business - in which they discuss all things comedy. Over the course of six episodes, Anthony sits down with Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal and David Spade. When Anthony is asking the questions, no topic is off-limits. GOOD TALK WITH ANTHONY JESELNIK with guest Kristen Schaal premieres this Friday at 11p ET/PT.

Photo Credit: Lisa Rose





