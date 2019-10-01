VIDEO: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Appear on THE LATE SHOW

Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State and her daughter Chelsea Clinton, who co-authored 'The Book of Gutsy Women', sat down with THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT on Monday night. During the interview, They explain that America's founders created the impeachment option for exactly this kind of situation: when a president attempts to subvert the Constitution.

The Clintons also talk about how Greta Thunberg, the young climate activist, has made quite an impression on them.

Watch the interview below!

