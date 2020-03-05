VIDEO: Hillary Rodham Clinton Talks Super Tuesday on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Hillary Rodham Clinton gives her take on Joe Biden's Super Tuesday victories, and what it means for his candidacy, and reveals the advice she gave to nearly all 2020 candidates running for president.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

