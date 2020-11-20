Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Henry Golding Talks Training for SNAKE EYES on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Henry Golding gushes over becoming a father.

Nov. 20, 2020  

Henry Golding gushes over becoming a father, shares exclusive footage from his 2021 film Snake Eyes and sets up his new film Monsoon.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

