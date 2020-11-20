VIDEO: Henry Golding Talks Training for SNAKE EYES on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Henry Golding gushes over becoming a father.
Henry Golding gushes over becoming a father, shares exclusive footage from his 2021 film Snake Eyes and sets up his new film Monsoon.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Says Don't Tell Donald He's Not Re-Elected Today!
- VIDEO: Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana Perform a Mashup of 'Ten Minutes Ago' and 'You Are Never Away'
- VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden Perform 'The Heather on the Hill' From BRIGADOON
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for CHAOS WALKING, Starring Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, & Cynthia Erivo