VIDEO: Helen Mirren, Ian Mckellen Discuss Co-Starring In Their First Film Together on CBS THIS MORNING

Two icons of British acting, Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, are appearing together for the first time in the new big-screen mystery, "The Good Liar". They have won or been nominated for every major acting award for stage and screen.

CBS THIS MORNING co-host Anthony Mason spoke to Mirren and McKellen in New York's Central Park.

Watch the interview below!

During the interview, Ian McKellen & Helen Mirren discuss their next roles together, saying, "Why don't we play Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in an old people's home?"





